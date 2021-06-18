Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several research firms have commented on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,692,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

