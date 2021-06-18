Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-20 million.

Shares of CLVR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 164,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

