Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-20 million.
Shares of CLVR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 164,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26.
Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.
Clever Leaves Company Profile
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.