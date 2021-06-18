Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,085,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.74 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 986,701 shares of company stock worth $77,973,630. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

