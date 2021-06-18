Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,792,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,100,453. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

