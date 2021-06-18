Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Makes New $234,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $86.66 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

