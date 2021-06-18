Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $265.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.43 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

