Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 100 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.67.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

