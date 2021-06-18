Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang Sells 20,000 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CDXS opened at $19.64 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

