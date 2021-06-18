Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94,681 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Cognex worth $32,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after purchasing an additional 393,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $153,924,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.45. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

