Coldstack (CLS) Market Capitalization Hits $3.07 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $11,832.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00005436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00057505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00137382 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00177659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.00870120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,672.49 or 1.00393007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.