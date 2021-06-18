Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix Sells 90,000 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CFX opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Colfax by 209.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $4,606,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $2,614,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.