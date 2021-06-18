Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Comcast worth $2,447,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

CMCSA traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 701,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,651,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $258.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

