Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

CMCSA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. 384,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,651,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

