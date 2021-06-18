Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Comerica comprises approximately 2.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Comerica worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,848. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

