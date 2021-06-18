Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 719,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 369,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,667. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.49.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

