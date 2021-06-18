Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.51

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.51 and last traded at C$10.47, with a volume of 229939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUF.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

