Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. 17,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.27. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

