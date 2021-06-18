Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Trading Down 3.8%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.48. 4,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,290,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

