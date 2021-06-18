Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,554 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 155,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE REZI opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 2.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.