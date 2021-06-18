Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 80,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

VFC stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

