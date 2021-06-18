Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $2.99 Million in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

OEPWU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

