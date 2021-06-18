Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 16,226 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,535,000 after buying an additional 1,605,387 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,105,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,049,000 after buying an additional 488,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,523,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

MIC opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The company had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

