Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 45 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $1,368.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,283.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $763.98 and a 12-month high of $1,372.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

