Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 52,172 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,172 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Trimble by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Trimble by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.09. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

