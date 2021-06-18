Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 623 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

