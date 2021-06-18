Comparing Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) & NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Adobe alerts:

This table compares Adobe and NCC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $12.87 billion 20.48 $5.26 billion $8.58 64.26 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adobe and NCC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 0 5 19 0 2.79 NCC Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Adobe presently has a consensus target price of $568.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Adobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than NCC Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 40.68% 36.30% 19.23% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Adobe has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adobe beats NCC Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves content creators, experience designers, app developers, enthusiasts, students, social media users, and creative professionals; and marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers products, services, and solutions for creating, managing, executing, measuring, monetizing, and optimizing customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, marketing executives, information management and technology executives, product development executives, and sales and support executives. Its Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.