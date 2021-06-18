Comparing ContextLogic (WISH) and The Competition

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ContextLogic to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares ContextLogic and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContextLogic
|$2.54 billion
|-$745.00 million
|-1.91
|ContextLogic Competitors
|$15.45 billion
|$709.82 million
|7.24
Profitability
This table compares ContextLogic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContextLogic
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ContextLogic Competitors
|-4.53%
|-5.40%
|0.60%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ContextLogic and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContextLogic
|1
|4
|10
|0
|2.60
|ContextLogic Competitors
|215
|1021
|3118
|60
|2.68
ContextLogic presently has a consensus target price of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 104.12%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 16.56%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
ContextLogic peers beat ContextLogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
