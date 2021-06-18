Comparing Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) & Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Africa Oil has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harbour Energy and Africa Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.85 $164.30 million N/A N/A Africa Oil N/A N/A -$17.61 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Africa Oil.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harbour Energy and Africa Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Africa Oil 0 1 1 0 2.50

Africa Oil has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 64.95%. Given Africa Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Africa Oil is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and Africa Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Africa Oil N/A 22.17% 17.66%

Summary

Africa Oil beats Harbour Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

