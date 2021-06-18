Comparing Pharming Group (PHAR) & Its Peers

Pharming Group (NASDAQ: PHAR) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pharming Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Pharming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pharming Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group N/A N/A N/A Pharming Group Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharming Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $212.10 million $37.74 million 19.91 Pharming Group Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.28

Pharming Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pharming Group. Pharming Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pharming Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharming Group Competitors 4623 17655 38855 767 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.14%. Given Pharming Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pharming Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Pharming Group rivals beat Pharming Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre- eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

