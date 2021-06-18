Comparing Rekor Systems (REKR) and Its Rivals

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) is one of 43 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rekor Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems’ competitors have a beta of 3.60, indicating that their average stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rekor Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $9.23 million -$14.18 million -16.79 Rekor Systems Competitors $308.03 million $8.50 million 4.71

Rekor Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rekor Systems. Rekor Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -133.40% -52.22% -34.44% Rekor Systems Competitors -10.70% 2,381.79% -2.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rekor Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rekor Systems Competitors 132 482 887 38 2.54

Rekor Systems presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 105.58%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Rekor Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Rekor Systems competitors beat Rekor Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. Its customers include federal, state, and local government entities; retailers; private security companies; parking management companies; fast-food restaurant chains; and logistics companies. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.