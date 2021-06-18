Comparing Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) & Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Stock Yards Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 6.20 $354.06 million $2.91 25.09 Stock Yards Bancorp $199.77 million 5.90 $58.87 million $2.59 19.98

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp. Stock Yards Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 31.41% 13.09% 1.35% Stock Yards Bancorp 33.55% 15.78% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Bancshares and Stock Yards Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 2 2 0 0 1.50 Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.87%. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.55%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than Stock Yards Bancorp.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Stock Yards Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of 306 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses. This segment also offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, company retirement plan management, retirement planning, trust, estate, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 44 full service banking locations, including 33 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 6 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

