Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $496.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,316 shares of company stock worth $854,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.