Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,733 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8,252.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

