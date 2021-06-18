Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1,464.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of ADM opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.52. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.