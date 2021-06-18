Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,449,000 after acquiring an additional 702,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

