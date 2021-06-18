Concord Wealth Partners Buys 3,048 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 3,175.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after buying an additional 276,228 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $2,210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 162.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 364,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PACB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

