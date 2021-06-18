Concord Wealth Partners Buys 320 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $231.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.