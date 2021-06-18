Concord Wealth Partners Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 524.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 11.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 712,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,140,000 after acquiring an additional 74,793 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 22.5% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $186.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.03. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $186.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

