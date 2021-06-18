Concord Wealth Partners Invests $81,000 in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIOT. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $1,563,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RIOT opened at $34.30 on Friday. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -343.00 and a beta of 4.39.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.