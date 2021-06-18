Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,317,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.86. 24,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,629. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.63. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

