ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just Sells 3,083 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $336,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67.

WISH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 204,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,019,551. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

