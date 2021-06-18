Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLR. Northland Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of CLR opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.49. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

