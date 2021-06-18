Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.99 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 270,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

