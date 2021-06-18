CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.