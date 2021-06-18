Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,573 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,337,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $108,042,000 after buying an additional 180,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

