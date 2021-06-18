Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.25% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. 26,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

