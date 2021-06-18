Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 821.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,785 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock worth $519,923. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $53.21. 431,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,948. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

