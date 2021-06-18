Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $91.73 Million in CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL (NYSEARCA:FUNL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL (NYSEARCA:FUNL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,866,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,733,000. CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL accounts for 10.3% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.94% of CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,018. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61. CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $34.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL (NYSEARCA:FUNL).

