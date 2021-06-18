Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 52,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $92.84. 138,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

