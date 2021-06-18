Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.99. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 500,520 shares.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.72.

The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

